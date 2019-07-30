Wendy Williams Fans React To New Pic As Bikini Body-Shaming Storm Explodes

Fans seem determined to back Wendy Williams right now. The 55-year-old talk show host is now at the center of a body-shaming storm after rapper Bow Wow posted a picture of The Wendy Williams Show star in a black bikini with hurtful comments. Bow Wow accompanied his snap of Wendy in her two-piece with a sarcastic comment that reacted to how Wendy called him out on her show.

‘They say its [sic] a hot girl summer,” he wrote.

Wendy clapped back saying that the rapper should “keep his mouth shut,” per the Daily Mail.

Wendy has stepped out into the open since the storm. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail yesterday showed the star flaunting her fit and curvy frame in a pair of skin-tight black yoga pants with a matching t-shirt. The blonde appeared carefree as she made her way through New York City.

By all indications, it looks like Wendy has nothing to worry about. Fans have been taking to the comments section of the newspaper’s pictures to leave their thoughts.

“I think she looks pretty good for 50” was the most upvoted comment.

While the user appeared to have missed the mark in terms of getting Wendy’s age accurate, their sentiment seemed to reflect that this star looks great for her age. Their comment was agreed on by over 66 individuals.

“#GOWENDY!” another fan wrote.

Bow Wow accused of body shaming Wendy Williams. Now he's getting dragged: https://t.co/HX427AeF3i pic.twitter.com/Nvsu5jqSZg — Complex (@Complex) July 29, 2019

Many comments seemed out to slam Bow Wow.

“He has nerve. He isn’t exactly a catch,” one user wrote.

“Wendy totally ROCKS! And he has a daughter, he should know better!” another stated.

Wendy herself has been making headlines lately for news that she is set to produce a Lifetime movie with an autobiographical stance. Just Wendy will document Williams’ accomplishments as well as her battles, with the star’s cocaine abuse featured alongside the fat-shaming she has been subject to by members of her own family. Likewise set to be shared is the “never-before” told story of date rape by a successful music artist, as The Inquisitr reports.

When it comes to backing, Wendy seems to have it by the bucketloads. The star’s show has shown footage of Wendy hanging out with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner in close bonding moments. Fans will remember an episode of The Wendy Williams Show that featured a video of Wendy and the Kardashian-Jenner “momager” rocking shades as they attempted to look sophisticated.

Wendy also has a significant fanbase over on social media. Her celebrity Instagram followers include Jennifer Lopez, Blac Chyna, and Olivia Culpo.