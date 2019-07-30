Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Fuel Dating Rumors By Making Out In Miami, Holding Hands In Tampa

It seems like wherever Camila Cabello is hanging out, Shawn Mendes is not far behind. This also appears to work in the reverse, as seen in recent weeks.

Take this weekend when Shawn played the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Before and after the concert, the two were spotted in each other’s company while holding hands, as reported by E! Online.

Not only did fans witness the pair walking around a Tampa hotel hand-in-hand, but the attractive couple was also spotted at the Oxford Exchange. The combination restaurant, bookstore, gift store, co-working space, design studio, and event venue is loved by locals who appreciate a diverse outlet known for many things, including a top-notch brunch.

Apparently, Camila and Shawn also enjoyed this find while they were in the Florida hot spot.

In fact, in general, it seems as if these popular singers are happy as long as they are together. This has been the case in many instances this summer since the pair were seen being close in San Francisco and in Los Angeles, as well as in the Sunshine State.

Meanwhile, the apparently commitment-phobic couple claim a combined Instagram following of nearly 80 million, as Shawn has 48.8 million followers and Camila has 36.8 million. That’s a lot of star power, social media-style.

Even though the two enjoy their own separate Instagram presences, Camila and Shawn often appear on each other’s account, singing or doing other enjoyable pursuits that couples typically do together.

Nevertheless, the public does not know how long these crazy kids will hold off before admitting to being in a romantic relationship. As it is, the songstress has a lot of good things to say about her colleague, via Clash Music magazine earlier this month.

Some would even say she was gushing as she talked about the hot Canadian artist who may or may not have stolen her heart.

“I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me. I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.”

Going further than talking, Camila and Shawn were spotted making out in Miami on July 29, according to TMZ.

Camila was pictured on the news site wearing a white bathing suit that was wet after her kissing session with Shawn. He wore standard Speedo trunks, with his chiseled abs on full display.

Loading...

Even TMZ noticed how much time the singers — who collaborated on a hit single with “Senorita” — spent together.

“Shawn’s in South Florida because he’s got concerts in Miami and Orlando this week — he’s currently touring the U.S. — and it seems Camila’s never far from his side.”

So, why won’t the couple confirm the romance rumors? Although the 20-year-old hitmaker and the 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony singer haven’t made their love official, one well-worn proverb clearly states that actions speak louder than words. So how about it?

With or without Camila Cabello along for the event, Shawn Mendes’ next tour stop is scheduled to play the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 31.