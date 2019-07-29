Naomi Campbell Shares Stunning Photo Of Herself Completely Naked

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been ruling the modeling world since the 1980s and still remains on top.

The British star posted a photo of herself to Instagram where she is completely naked, lying on her front. The beautiful shot has been uploaded in black and white and shows what a timeless beauty she is with her eyes closed. She is wearing a bandana on her head and a thin body chain going across her waist. Her flawless long legs and are glowing in the sun as she is resting on what looks like a boat.

Within two hours of sharing, it racked up over 148,000 likes, proving to be popular with her 7.4 million followers.

“What a lovely scarf you’re wearing!” one user joked in the comments section.

“You’re beautiful and sexy,” another wrote.

“Mama is mood every day all day all week all month all the freakin year,” a third follower responding to her caption stating this photo is a Monday mood.

“Goddess,” a fourth fan stated.

Naomi is known for uploading lots of iconic photos from her modeling portfolio and loves to remind everyone who the photographers were.

For this nude shot, she has tagged Mario Testino, a Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer. His portfolio also boasts work with Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, and Princess Diana.

Campbell’s own portfolio consists of various Vogue covers around the world and has walked on many runway shows including Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Jean Paul Gaultier to name a few.

Loading...

Aside from a very successful modeling career, she is also an established actress. She had a recurring role in television series Empire where she played Camilla Marks and currently plays the role of Rose Crane in Star.

As for movies, Naomi has also appeared in many. In 2016, she played herself in Zoolander 2 and most recently starred in I Feel Pretty alongside Amy Schumer playing the role of Helen. At the box office, the film grossed over $94.5 million and was nominated for Choice Movie: Comedy at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

In 2013, Campbell expanded her career in TV and became a Supermodel mentor and also executive producer of reality series The Face US, The Face UK, and The Face Australia.

Since 1978, she has been appearing in music videos. The first was Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Is This Love.” Her most notable appearances include George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” Michael Jackson’s “In The Closet,” Madonna’s “Erotica,” and Jay-Z’s “Change Clothes” featuring Pharrell Williams.

At 49 years of age, Naomi’s career is still in demand on the runway, television, big screens and in magazines.