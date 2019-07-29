Kara Del Toro Busts Out Of Insanely Small Floral Romper

Kara Del Toro is putting on a sexy display for her army of Instagram followers once again.

As fan who follow the bombshell on social media know, Kara flaunts her picture-perfect body on a regular basis. Each and every snapshot that she shares with her legion of 1.1 million-plus fans earns her a lot of attention — mostly because they show off her stunning figure. In the most recent series of images that were posted on her Instagram account, the Maxim model left little to be desired in yet another NSFW outfit.

In the first photo in the series of five, the stunner poses on a beach with a gorgeous sunset just at her back. Del Toro wears her long locks slicked back in a low ponytail while she rocks a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick as she looks off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. She accessorizes the look with a pair of big hoop earrings and a gold coin necklace.

Kara’s body is on full display in the shot as she busts out of a sexy white romper with a flower pattern all over it. The outfit features long sleeves and incredibly short shorts, leaving little to the imagination with a low-plunging neckline that shows off a ton of cleavage to fans. Kara’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in this particular shot. The next few images in the series just give fans different glimpses of Kara’s amazing figure, including the back of the outfit, where Kara shows off her tan derriere.

Since the photo went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes, in addition to 140-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post to ask Kara where she got her sexy outfit, countless others simply gushed over her amazing figure. Of course, a few other followers simply took to the post to comment with heart and flame emoji.

“Kara, if there’s anything left over to you it’s energy, beautiful,” one follower raved.

Loading...

“3 wonderful earthly things together. A incredible sunset, a lovely coast scene of beach and sea and a amazing woman of beauty inside and out to share it with,” another gushed with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“This sky, this sunset, you… gorgeous,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

For fans who want to stay up-to-date on all of Del Toro’s stunning posts, they can do so by giving her a follow on Instagram.