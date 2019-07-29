Jessie James Decker Sizzles In Yellow Bikini With Husband Eric Decker

Country crooner Jessie James Decker recently took to Instagram to share a silly snap with her 3.1 million followers that highlighted her playful relationship with her husband, former pro football player Eric Decker.

In the shot, the two of them stood together on a pristine white sand beach with only a few other visitors visible in the background. The ocean was clear and blue, as was the sunny sky. Jessie rocked a tiny yellow bikini that flaunted all her curves to perfection. Her cleavage was spilling out of the skimpy top, her toned stomach was on full display, and the simple bottoms with high-cut sides helped elongate her tanned legs.

Jessie kept her look casual and pulled her hair into a messy top knot while accessorizing only with a pair of sunglasses. Both Jessie and Eric were barefoot in the shot, enjoying the feel of the sand between their toes.

Eric wore a pair of pale blue swim trunks with a navy blue waistband detail in the shot and paired the look with some sunglasses and a straw hat. While you may not spot the detail at first glance, Eric also has two Pringles chips in his mouth in a duck beak shape.

Jessie shared her exasperated yet amused frustration with her husband’s antics in the caption. As she explained to her followers, she simply wanted the chance to take a cute picture with her husband to have along with all the shots of her adorable kids. However, after quite a few photos, she said, she realized that Eric had chips in his mouth the whole time in the playful shot.

Jessie’s followers loved the glimpse into the couple’s real-life dynamic, and the snap received over 131,000 likes in just two hours.

“Couple goals,” one follower commented.

Loading...

Another fan couldn’t get enough of Jessie’s incredible physique, which she flaunted in the skimpy bikini.

“I mean, how can you have this bod after 3 kiddos?! Amazing!” the fan said.

“You two are the cutest,” another follower commented.

In addition to her country music career, Jessie recently started up a new venture — Kittenish. As the beauty states in her Instagram bio, she’s the founder, CEO, and creative director of the new company. The retail store sells a variety of cute items, from clothing to home accessories, and Jessie recently opened the first location in Nashville, Tennessee. As the Kittenish company Instagram bio states, they’re already planning on expanding and opening a location in Destin, Florida.