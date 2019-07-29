Kailyn Lowry’s Dating App Pic Gets Awkward, Fans Ask Why She Has No Friends

Kailyn Lowry has caused a stir. Earlier today, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram for a promotional post, as she announced that she’d partnered up with dating and friend-finding app Bumble. As Kailyn pointed out, the app isn’t exclusive to helping users find romance – Bumble also offers a platonic service.

The 27-year-old’s update showing her smiling for the camera and encouraging users to grab the app has led to some interesting comments. While many fans took to the post’s comments section to share their own experiences of loneliness and difficulties in finding friends, others seemed out to question why Kailyn is using Bumble.

“We all know what you’re really on bumble for lol,” one fan wrote.

“Do you have much [sic] real friends?” another asked.

“Awkward,” a fan replied.

One fan did seem out to clear up any confusion, though.

“Guys she’s getting paid for this…she’s not actually looking for [a] friend. Like she can’t find friends,” they wrote.

Fortunately, for Kailyn, fans seemed able to appreciate that the star was both acting as a promoter and speaking from experience as a single mother who has herself faced relocation. Fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall prior seasons of the MTV series showing the star being shown around Delaware State University upon just having moved to the state.

Kailyn’s overall headlines have been more positive of late, though. This month saw Kailyn take a well-earned and exotic break in Hawaii. The trip proved a talking point for fans by virtue of seeing Kailyn spend quality time with her three sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, but there was more to it. Kailyn was joined by co-star Leah Messer and her three daughters.

Loading...

Adorable snaps of Kailyn and Leah’s kids enjoying a beachfront sunset were posted to their respective Instagram accounts. Likewise shared were bikini snaps of Kailyn on the water and lush shorefront moments of the blonde with her boys. Leah’s posts also proved popular, with fans pumped to see Adalynn, Aliannah, and Aleeah together with their mom in such a beautiful setting.

Kailyn’s update may have prompted some probing, but it proved popular overall. It had racked up over 36,000 likes within seven hours of going live. Over 392 comments were left.

Kailyn has 3.8 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities, including former adult entertainment star Jenna Jameson, plus various members of the Teen Mom franchise including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Chelsea Houska. Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should follow her Instagram.