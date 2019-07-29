‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Addresses Co-Star’s Talent: ‘If Luann Can Sing, I Can Sing!’

Sonja Morgan doesn't seem impressed.

Sonja Morgan doesn’t seem too impressed with the singing talent of her fellow Real Housewives of New York City star, Luann de Lesseps.

As de Lesseps continues to perform her “Countess and Friends” cabaret show around the country, Morgan has also given singing a shot and was one of three Real Housewives stars featured in Fiber One’s new “Work Done” music video.

“Listen, when they called me, Fiber One … they were like, ‘Do you sing?'” Morgan shared with Us Weekly on July 29. “I’m like, ‘Of course I sing. I do everything. I write my own sing-song skits and I do whatever.’ I was saying to myself, ‘I didn’t say I sing great.”

According to Morgan, she’s gauged her singing ability based on the singing talent of de Lesseps.

“If LuAnn can sing, I can sing,” she explained.

As fans have seen throughout the past several months, Morgan and de Lesseps have been close at times. At one point, de Lesseps convinced her co-star to attend an AA meeting with her. De Lesseps is required to attend AA meetings due to her December 2017 arrest in Palm Springs, during which she was accused of threatening to kill a police officer while intoxicated.

Although de Lesseps was accused of being self-centered throughout The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, she’s insisted that she was only doing what was best for her sobriety.

“God, it was terrible,” Morgan said of the Season 11 drama.

According to Morgan, she was upset about the way in which de Lesseps appeared to be focused solely on her own life while interacting with the cast, all while projecting her problems on her by suggesting that Morgan may also need to attend AA meetings.

Morgan isn’t the only Real Housewives of New York City star who has spoken out about their thoughts on de Lesseps’ singing talent. As fans will recall, new cast member Barbara Kavovit was caught telling a friend that de Lesseps was no Adele as she took in one of her cabaret shows.

“I don’t think she can really ever hold the show by herself,” Kavovit said at the time. “I mean, she can’t really sing.”

Following the ill comment, de Lesseps appeared on Bravo TV‘s Watch What Happens Live, where she responded to her friend’s diss by assuring host Andy Cohen that Kavovit was a fan of her show. De Lesseps then said that her cabaret is about more than singing, as it’s also about performing, telling jokes, and hosting her guests.