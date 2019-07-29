Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Ashley Graham Rocking Curve-Hugging Swimsuit On Yacht Trip With Her Gorgeous Husband

Ashley Graham’s fans just can’t get enough shots of her flaunting her stuff while on a yacht outing with her equally gorgeous group of friends — including her very camera-friendly husband.

The plus-size supermodel has been sharing plenty of pictures from her time on the water in Capri in Italy, wowing fans with images of her rocking a very form-fitting white swimsuit. Ashley shared a new Instagram photo on Monday that included some very good-looking friends, who were all wearing matching white. The group included Justin Ervin, her husband of nine years.

The picture was a smash hit with Ashley’s Instagram followers, who left thousands of likes and comments about the beautiful yacht crew. Her photo had originally been shared on Instagram earlier by their pal, Anthony Evans Jr., but it sparked viral interest when Ashley shared it on her feed.

“Your reality is other people’s dreams. Hope you never forget that,” one person commented.

“You and your hubs are super hot,” another added. “Such a cute couple.”

As one of the pioneers of the modern fashion movement to include models of all shapes and sizes, Ashley Graham has amassed an enormous Instagram following of dedicated fans who embrace her body-positive messages. Ashley’s latest trip to Capri has generated particular interest, thanks in large part to her penchant for sharing all kinds of revealing photos from her time in the sun.

Loading...

Many were thrilled to see Ashley and Justin getting to spend some quality time together. Ervin works in television and movies as a writer, director, and cinematographer, so he’s in Los Angeles while his wife spends the majority of her time in the fashion mecca of New York City. It may keep the two apart, but Ashley said it’s an arrangement that they’ve been able to make work for them.

“We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.”

But Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin were very well-practiced when it came to patience. As the model shared with ET, that they met at church and decided to wait until they were married to have sex. To keep themselves from giving in to temptation, Ashley and Justin made a pact not to go over to each other’s apartments late at night. It seems to have worked, as they approach a decade together.