Andy Cohen Reportedly Wants Wendy Williams To Join The ‘RHONY’ Cast For Season 12

Talk show host Wendy Williams could be added to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for the series’ upcoming 12th season.

According to a report shared by Radar Online on July 29, Andy Cohen, the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, has his eye on Williams and hopes she will join the Big Apple series for its new episodes, even if she only comes aboard for one season. As the outlet explained, sources shared the news on the Straight Shuter podcast with its host, Rob Shuter.

While the new episodes aren’t believed to be in production quite yet, Shuter has revealed that Cohen is allegedly “desperate” to land a big name star for Season 12 and feels that Williams would be absolutely perfect on the show.

“The franchise is looking for some stunt casting to make the show fresh and exciting,” the source added. “Post-split from her longtime husband, Wendy is the hottest lady in NYC.”

Throughout the past several weeks, Williams has been making headlines left and right after splitting from husband Kevin Hunter after over 10 years of marriage. As fans have seen, the split has been quite emotional for Williams and at times, her struggles have been made quite public.

While Bravo TV doesn’t typically comment on cast rumors for their shows, the insider went on to reveal that the network was hoping to add a celebrity to its New York cast because of the success the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen after the addition of several celebrities, including Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards.

The Radar Online source went on to say that if Williams does agree to join the Real Housewives of New York City cast for its upcoming 12th season, she would be the highest paid housewife on the show.

Ever since the 11th season of the show wrapped production, rumors have been swirling in regard to what the Season 12 cast will look like. However, while there have been rumors suggesting that the series’ longest-running star, Ramona Singer, could soon be axed, a Hollywood Life source days ago said Singer is absolutely not on the chopping block at all.

“Production loves that she’s dating and not afraid to show it and that she’s hot and fun and young at heart; that’s really the vibe they are going for. She’s not afraid to speak her mind ever and even though she’s one of the older Housewives, she looks better than some of the younger ones,” the source added.