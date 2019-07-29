Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Soaking-Wet Bikini Pics Spark Outrage: Fans Think Millionaire Father Bought Their Careers

Gigi and Bella Hadid are known for being bonafide A-Listers. The supermodel duo earn their cash via high-profile modeling gigs, although these siblings are equally known for having enjoyed a luxurious upbringing. Their father Mohamed Hadid is a multi-millionaire real estate developer.

Photos of 24-year-old Gigi and her 22-year-old sister Bella enjoying a sun-drenched break in Mykonos, Greece were obtained by The Daily Mail earlier today. The sisters were definitely wowing in their skimpy bikinis, but reactions from the newspaper’s readers have proven somewhat negative. Quite simply, it would appear that fans are throwing the sisters some shade over their wealthy roots and whether or not their careers are justified.

“By these standards anyone should be able to be a supermodel these days, or just have a rich parent buy you into the industry” was the most popular comment with over 540 users upvoting it.

“I am so done with all the Hadid/Jenner/Gerber/insertanyothercelebrityoffspringname supermodels and their bought careers,” another fan wrote.

This comment racked up over 250 upvotes. Slamming as the remark was, it did serve to point out other famous models who were born into fame. Supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner was raised in wealth by parents Kris and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner. Kaia Gerber is supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter. Fans would, however, likely argue that all of the above-mentioned names – including the Hadid sisters – have earned their supermodel status by virtue of their beauty and sensational physiques.

Bella and Gigi Hadid display their jaw-dropping model physiques in skimpy bikinis at the beach in Mykonos https://t.co/zqP10ITbXy — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2019

Unfortunately for Gigi and Bella, though, remarks pertaining to their father’s wealth were prominent.

“Two average-looking, emaciated nepotism models with a rich daddy who bought their careers,” one fan wrote.

“It must be nice having a rich father,” another user said.

Comments were not, however, exclusively geared towards singling these girls out for their father’s net worth. The models were praised for their beauty and killer bikini bodies.

Gigi and Bella have risen to become part of the high-fashion world’s biggest faces. The sisters are regulars at Fashion Week, having walked the runway for designer brands such as Versace and Prada. Their careers have further carried into being brand ambassadors: while Gigi fronts luxury designer Tom Ford, Bella is the face of Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer.

Accusations of success by virtue of having wealthy or famous parents are frequent amid Hollywood’s stars. Kendall Jenner’s younger sister Kylie has faced backlash over her Forbes-listed “self-made” billionaire status with many feeling that Kylie’s more-than-comfortable start does not merit her the “self-made” label.

Less about the Kardashians and more about the Hadids though, it looks like today’s viewers to The Daily Mail had their thoughts.