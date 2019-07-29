‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: The Week 5 Power Of Veto Ceremony Has Been Held And The Nominations Are Set

Big Brother 21 spoilers for Week 5 reveal that a firm target has been established for the next eviction. Over the weekend, the action on the live feeds suggested that there might be an opportunity to shake things up. However, the Power of Veto ceremony was held on Monday, and it looks like there’s little chance for a blindside.

The Inquisitr previously detailed that Nick Maccarone won the POV for Week 5, a big win that keeps him safe for another week. Head of Household Holly Allen initially put Nick up on the block alongside Sam Smith, and Big Brother spoilers had signaled that Maccarone could be in trouble if he remained a nominee.

After Nick won the POV, there was some buzzing among various houseguests that perhaps it would be worthwhile to try to keep Sam in the BB21 house and target someone else for eviction. Spoilers from Big Brother Network explain that Holly considered putting Nicole Anthony up against Sam, knowing that Nick would save himself.

However, it seems that Christie Murphy wasted little time in voicing her opposition to this idea. Additional conversations took place Sunday night and early Monday, and Big Brother spoilers shared that it looked like Holly had backed off of the idea of trying to save Sam and was ready to put up a pawn nominee instead.

As expected, Nick pulled himself off of the block during the POV ceremony, and Twitter spoiler account @BB_Updates indicates that Holly nominated Kat Dunn in his place. Spoilers from the live feeds indicate that Sam suspected this coming and Kat is definitely being used as a pawn to ensure that Sam is the next houseguest evicted.

Christie was able to hold onto her power once again, and viewers are getting antsy to see that utilized and become a nonfactor in the nomination decisions. At this point, fans would surely find it hard to imagine a scenario that saves Sam from eviction in Week 5.

Nick knew he had a target on his back and he did what he needed to do to save himself. Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds had shown that Holly voiced some regret that Sam probably would be evicted during her HOH reign, but ultimately, she wasn’t able to garner enough support to push the votes into another direction.

Will Sam do anything buzzworthy in the days leading up to the Week 5 eviction or will he lay low and accept his fate? Will the next Head of Household competition bring forth a winner who will manage to turn the house upside down? Stay tuned for additional Big Brother 21 spoilers as the next few days play out to see how the current alliances shift inside the BB21 house.