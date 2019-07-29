‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Sizzles In Blue Bikini As She Enjoys A Fanta

Robin Holzken was recently featured in the pages of Cosmopolitan España, and the Dutch bombshell is sharing snippets from her photoshoot with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model kicked off the week with a couple of sexy snapshots in which she flaunts her killer physique in two different swimsuits, to the delight of her followers.

In the first photo, Holzken is leaning against an aquamarine wall outdoors as she rocks a light blue and white striped two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders while also featuring a frilly detail all around its cups, giving the top a romantic feel. The 22-year-old model paired her top with a matching bottom that sits low on her frame, leaving her toned abs fully visible. In her right hand, Holzken is holding a glass bottle of Fanta near her face.

Holzken is supporting her weight on her elbow, which is resting on the wall, as she shoots in intense gaze straight into the camera. She is wearing a brown smokey eye that makes the blue of her irises stand out, and a neutral color on her lips, which are curled slightly into a coy smile.

In the second shot, Holzken is jumping up on a beach in the Dominican Republic — as the geotag included with her post indicates — as she rocks a purple one-piece swimsuit that features a plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, putting her cleavage in full evidence. The model accessorized this look with a black-and-white purse that resembles a classic basketball with a thin white strap that goes over her right shoulder. The model is also wearing a pair of silver-framed shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring Caribbean sun while adding sophistication to her beach look.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Holzken shared with her 370,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 5,000 likes and just shy of 60 comments in a couple of hours of being posted, with the promise to rack up several more interactions. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model flocked to the comments section to praise her looks and express their admiration for her.

“Basketball purses are so in heheh,” her fellow Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock joked.

“Suddenly I am craving an #orangefanta,” one user chimed in.

“You look so cute,” a third fan raved.