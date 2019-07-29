Andy Ngo, Journalist Beaten By ‘Street Thugs,’ Backs Donald Trump’s Push To Deem Antifa A Terror Organization

The conservative journalist claimed to have a brain injury following an altercation with Antifa in June.

A conservative journalist who claims he sustained a brain injury following an altercation with an anti-fascist group known as Antifa said Monday that he supports President Donald Trump’s push to deem the group a terrorist organization, per Fox News.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ngo is a conservative journalist who is a sub-editor and photojournalist at conservative news website Quillette. Ngo said he was attacked by members of Antifa when the group showed up to protest a gathering of far-right group Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon, in June.

He told The Hill last week that he suffered a brain injury as a result of the altercation.

A report from HuffPost noted that after the altercation, projectiles were thrown between the two groups. Some reported that some sort of “milkshakes” were thrown by Antifa members at the Proud Boys. There were several injuries, according to police.

Following the fight, Ngo had taken to social media to share a photo of himself in a hospital with bruises and scratches, per the Fox News report.

“This will provide a framework for local authorities and, especially, federal authorities to start investigating this criminal cartel for the street thugs that they are,” Ngo said in an appearance on Fox News’ Fox & Friends.

As Fox News reported, the president tweeted that designating Antifa a terrorist organization was being considered following a push from Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, to officially designate the group as such.

In a tweet Saturday, the president said that he wanted to give the group the same designation that is given to groups like the MS-13.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror.”

Trump added that he believed the designation would make it easier for law enforcement in policing Antifa.

This is promising — Antifa is a group of hateful radicals. @SenBillCassidy & I intro'd a resolution to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, and I’ve sent a letter to admin officials urging them to investigate Antifa under RICO. https://t.co/N7WlW998Kj — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 29, 2019

Following the president’s weekend tweet, “#IchbinAntifa,” which translates to “I am Antifa” trended on the social media website in Germany, as Germans took to Twitter to share why they identified as members of the antifascist organization, per CNN.

As CNN notes, Antifa became newsworthy in the United States following 2017’s White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly when a car was driven into the crowd. The president at the time noted he believed there were “very fine people” on both sides.

Meanwhile, on Fox & Friends on Monday, Ngo said that no arrests have been made in his case. Ngo placed blame on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also the city’s police commissioner. Ngo claimed that because the mayor is up for re-election, he is uninterested in prosecuting Antifa because the city is “pro-Antifa” and “anti-police.”

Wheeler has previously denied those claims, per The Inquisitr.