Ciara’s Bathrobe Twerking Has Instagram Mesmerized

Ciara has Instagram mesmerized. The R&B superstar took to the platform earlier today for a little twerking action that doubled up as a sneak peek of the star’s dressing room. The 33-year-old appeared to have been joined in the fun moment with her caption-mentioned “glam squad,” although a shout-out to rapper Megan Thee Stallion was made.

Ciara’s video showed the star standing between a male and female with all three getting down and dirty as they shook their behinds for some good old twerking. Ciara herself appeared in a white bathrobe that clung to her frame as she worked her killer body. With waist-length hair down and a barefoot situation from Ciara though, this video seemed more about the moves and less about the “glam.” Ciara got on her tip-toes as she moved to the music alongside tapping her male friend on the arm.

The star’s fans appear to have been knocked sideways.

“Knees strong,” one fan wrote.

“This video gonna be on the shade room in 3…2….1….,” another said.

“Whhhhhhhaaaaaaaaatttttt,” came from another fan.

The video also proved popular overall, racking up over 118,000 views within just 35 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought in over 850 fans into the comments section. It looks like Ciara had aced everything about her update.

Today’s twerking may have sent Ciara’s fans a reminder that this girl can work a move, but it likewise sent out a reminder of her enthusiasm for all things active. The singer has herself opened up on all things health and fitness, per her interview with W Magazine. Ciara revealed what motivates her to get into a workout room and how she feels after a sweat session.

Loading...

“I made an overall promise to live a healthier life, and that’s what drives me. I really do love taking care of me, and there’s no greater feeling than going to the gym when you don’t want to go to the gym and getting that work done. You feel so much more confident afterwards, and you feel like you actually achieved something, and that is rewarding too.”

Ciara did, however, admit that she’s low-frills on the beauty routines, revealing that washing her face twice a day is about as far as it goes. The star does keep her skin hydrated with moisturizer, though.

Ciara continues to pack a punch on Instagram with 23 million followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Gwen Stefani, plus America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.