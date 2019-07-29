Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner In Pink Bikinis As Fans Claim The 40-Year-Old Has The Better Body

Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, flaunted their bikini bodies this week as they vacation in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, Italy on Monday.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are currently enjoying some fun in the sun during their vacation, which includes Kourt’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kardashian was snapped sporting a sexy baby pink bikini, which showed off her ample cleavage, toned abs, and curvy booty. She had her long, dark hair slicked back and styled her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses and earrings.

Jenner showed off her supermodel figure in a dark pink, sparkling bikini, which put her long, lean legs and flat tummy on display. She had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail with a white hair tie, and sported large sunglasses on her face.

Both sisters sported thong bottoms to flaunt their bare booties as they hung out by the pool.

In the comment section, fans left their thoughts on the bikini photos. One fan wrote that they believed Kourtney’s 40-year-old bikini body looked much better than her 23-year-old supermodel sister in the skimpy swimwear, and many people agreed.

The comment gained almost 400 upvotes in the first 2 hours after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are currently single ladies. Kourt hasn’t had a serious relationship since splitting with model Younes Bendjima last year, and Kendall recently split with her NBA star boyfriend, Ben Simmons, earlier this summer.

ET recently revealed that Kendall was linked to yet another basketball player, Lakers’ star Kyle Kuzma, but sources say that the pair are just friends.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Jenner recently told Vogue Australia that she likes to keep her romantic relationships as private as possible, despite being in the spotlight.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by following the sisters on Instagram.