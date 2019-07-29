Barbara Palvin Goes Fully Nude In Racy Throwback Photo For ‘Maxim’

Barbara Palvin’s photo shoot with Maxim for its December 2016/January 2017 cover continues to send pulses everywhere racing, especially when the photos surface on Instagram. That was precisely the case on Monday when the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a racy throwback photo from the shoot in which the Hungarian stunner wore just her birthday suit in a very NSFW way.

Readers interested in taking a peek at the photo can do so on Maxim‘s Instagram page. In the shot, Palvin is featured with her body completely submerged in a swimming pool as she holds onto its edge. The snapshot shows the 25-year-old model from above as she poses in the pool with her body in the water while her head peeks out from the green-blue water.

The model — who is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel and also for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit— is wearing dark makeup on her eyes, which makes their baby blue color stand out. The eyeshadow is smeared at the edges, giving Palvin a rocker look that suggests she’d been swimming with a face full of makeup. As she poses topless in the pool, both of her arms are stretched forward, leaving part of her chest fully visible. A portion of her lower body is also visible, suggesting she isn’t wearing anything below either.

In January, Maxim shared a very similar photo but cropped in a way that cuts out the exposed part of her chest, making it a lot more Instagram-friendly.

In addition, Palvin has her brown tresses slicked back and wet, making her face and chest the center of the photo. The model is looking at a point off-camera above her head as she strikes a fierce facial expression.

The post — which Maxim shared with its 884,000 Instagram followers — racked up nearly 10,000 likes and over 35 comments in just a few hours of being posted, promising to garner quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Hungarian model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Palvin and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the shot, captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as indicated by the tag and caption included with the post.

Loading...

“What a babe,” one user raved.

“Her whole look is so hot,” another fan chimed in.

“Beautiful shot,” a third user added.