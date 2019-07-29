Ariana Grande Announces Surprise Single & Music Video ‘Boyfriend’ Out Friday

The announcement comes on the same day the singer had to apologize for a joke she made about JonBenét Ramsey.

Monday was a busy day for Ariana Grande, who took to Twitter to confirm fan speculation about a new track the singer had been teasing on social media.

The 26-year-old first teased the single on July 24, tweeting a photo of herself shooting a music video. On July 26, she tweeted another photo of herself, this time in black-and-white, with Social House, the group who produced some of Grande’s most recent hits. On Sunday, Grande tweeted yet another black-and-white shot of herself laying on a staircase with the caption, “u ain’t my boyfriend.”

The songstress put all fan speculation to rest when on Monday she tweeted an 11-second video clip with what fans presume is an audio snippet of the new track. Text at the end of the video reveals the track – titled “Boyfriend” per Billboard – is due out on August 2, which is this Friday.

And while Grande probably thought she’d spend most of the day doing promo for the new single on social media, she most likely wasn’t anticipating an apology that she had to make following backlash over a comment she made on a friend’s Instagram.

According to BuzzFeed News, Grande received negative reactions on social media after she commented on longtime pal Doug Middlebrook’s Instagram post. The post showed a cover of a British tabloid claiming an arrest had been made in the long-unsolved case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was 6 when she was found murdered in her home.

The caption on the post read “no one has done more covers.”

u ain’t my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/VNsfoqA9Lo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 28, 2019

The “7 rings” singer commented on the photo and said “i cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look,” attaching an emoji of a black heart.

Backlash was swift, and as BuzzFeed noted, it even included fans of the singer. Grande apologized on Twitter in a post that called the joke “out of pocket.” In another tweet that has since been deleted, Grande seemed to say the joke was part of dark humor she said she uses as a coping mechanism. She thanked fans for calling her out for the comment, per BuzzFeed.

Grande’s comment and the original Instagram post have since been deleted.

On the music front, Grande hasn’t said whether her new single is part of a larger project or album, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

“Does this mean a new album?” one fan tweeted at Grande.

Grande released her fifth studio album, thank u, next, in January of this year, following Sweetener, which dropped in 2018. The album sparked hits including its title track “thank u, next,” a catchy breakup anthem in which the singer name-dropped her high-profile past romances with celebrities like SNL star Pete Davidson and late rapper Mac Miller.

Fans might notice the title to Grande’s new song sounds a little similar to a track they’ve heard on the radio recently. Grande’s latest single also deals with a significant other. “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” was released as the final single from thank u, next in February.