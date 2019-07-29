Jordyn Woods Bares Sweaty Sauna Cleavage In Barely-There Towel

Jordyn Woods appears to be embracing all things wellness. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories today to share a peaceful moment from a sauna.

Jordyn’s photo was a close-up selfie. The SECNDNTURE founder was looking fresh-faced but sweaty as she soaked up the sauna’s benefits – given the room’s likely high temperatures, though, it’s no surprise that this beauty was showing signs of perspiration. The 21-year-old’s face was glowing, although fans were treated to a little more than just the star’s facial features. Jordyn appeared in a barely-there towel that was just about covering the right part of her chest, with the lefthand side leaving a little more to the imagination. The camera had, however, cut off just below the model’s bust, with her modesty perfectly protected.

Simple text from Jordyn appeared to show her enthusiasm for her experience.

“SWEAT IT OUT!” it read.

Once known as little more than Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn has risen to become a standalone celebrity in her own right. The model’s rise to fame may have been a controversial one largely stemming from a high-profile cheating scandal, but this girl’s fans seem to feel that her recent successes are down to her own hard work. Jordyn made global headlines in February for “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex Tristan Thompson, per her Red Table Talk interview.

Gossip columns may still be filled with Jordyn’s relationship drama and recent club dancing with another of Khloe’s exes, per Cosmpolitan, but Jordyn is gaining momentum for other reasons. For fans of Jordyn, a video of the model partying with basketball star James Harden isn’t anything to get too excited about. Jordyn’s fans are busy filling up their shopping carts with her merchandise. Alongside having her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear and Eylure lash lines to her name, Jordyn has a collaboration with clothing brand Boohoo.

Of the model’s multiple business ventures, though, SECNDNTURE appears to be her largest. Jordyn spoke to Fashionista last year about how the brand got started.

Loading...

“At the end of last year, I went through a lot of different things and I lost my dad; working out became my therapy and through working out I realized that there was a huge demand for quality activewear that wasn’t going to break the bank. I wanted to create an activewear line and then you put things out into the universe. I told my mom who manages me and my talent management and they found Instaco.”

Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow the model’s Instagram.