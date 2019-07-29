‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Former Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Discusses Healing After Her Arrest

Amber Portwood's ex is speaking out about his future.

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend believes their family has a lot of healing to do after the July 5 incident that led to her arrest.

Nearly a month after the shocking ordeal took place at their Indiana home, Glennon is speaking out about his plan for the future with his son, 14-month-old James, and addressing the recent reports claiming he may have been cheating on Portwood before her alleged attack.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he told DailyMailTV. “The future’s unknown. All I know is what I need to do, like, right now and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

As Glennon pointed out, babies “imprint at a young age” and it’s important to “put happy memories” into James.

On July 5, Portwood was arrested and charged with three crimes, including domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery in the presence of a child, after allegedly going after Glennon with a machete as he held their baby boy. Understandably, Glennon said he was quite shaken up after the incident and said the shocking turn of events has completely turned his life upside down.

Following the incident, Glennon filed for full custody of James and requested that Portwood pay him child support, as well as his legal bills. A short time later, Portwood appeared in a Marion County court, where a judge lifted the “no contact order” that was previously in place between her and James. As for the “no contact order” in place between Portwood and Glennon, that order remains active.

“There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I,” Glennon continued. “As far as relationships go in the future… a lot of healing has to be done for everybody.”

As for the allegations of potential cheating, which have been seemingly prompted by social media posts shared by Portwood, Glennon said his name was never mentioned in any of the posts shared by the reality star. While Portwood told her fans and followers that she was heartbroken days ago and also said that “cheating is a choice” in a now-deleted post, Glennon doesn’t seem to think the messages were anything more than “rough timing.”

Portwood and Glennon began dating in the summer of 2017 after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. One year later, they welcomed their son James.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.