Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Fall Out Of String Bikinis In Soaking-Wet Paparazzi Pics

The Kardashian-Jenners are officially in vacation mode – well, some of them, at least. Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her sister Kourtney Kardashian have been photographed rocking skimpy swimwear during their Sardinia, Italy, vacation, as The Daily Mail reports today.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars enjoying a poolside moment during their break. Unsurprisingly given the setting, both the 23-year-old model and her 40-year-old sister were bikini-clad.

Kendall appeared in a tiny and strung pink bikini. The model’s slender frame and sizzling curves were on full display, although Kendall didn’t seem out to flaunt her figure provocatively. The star was photographed looking low-key as she rocked her two-piece with zero makeup and her hair tied up into a ponytail with a white scrunchie. Although the sun didn’t appear to be shining as the paparazzi snapped the brunette, shades were being donned.

Kourtney, meanwhile, was papped in peach-colored swimwear. While the Poosh CEO’s two-piece covered a little more skin, it nonetheless boasted the same thonged design seen on Kendall. Kourtney’s bikini was also just as cleavage-flaunting, with cute string ties at the back. The sisters were photographed soaking wet from what was likely a refreshing swim with Kourtney also snapped enjoying a bite to eat.

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showcase their toned figures in tiny string bikinis as they enjoy family break in Sardinia https://t.co/dXMsWnar0H — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 29, 2019

Buzz around this family seems never-ending. While some fans focus on the Kardashian-Jenners’ business ventures, others seem to find their relationships, growing families, and social media a talking point. Relationships-wise, Kendall and Kourtney both seem to be in the same boat. While Kendall split from NBA player Ben Simmons in May, Kourtney has been single longer. The mother of three had a string of high-profile relationships following her 2015 split from baby daddy Scott Disick, although she remains best associated with the 36-year-old.

Kourtney has also been making headlines this year for the launch of her Poosh lifestyle brand. The female-geared website offering regular and topic-wide blog posts has largely been well-received with the brand’s Instagram account already boasting 3 million followers.

Fans have been following both Kendall and Kourtney’s travels of late. While Kourtney was recently papped sunning herself in Corsica, France, it looks like the star has switched up her destination. Kendall herself has also spent time in Europe recently with a high-profile vacation in Mykonos, Greece, making major headlines earlier this month.

It looks like these two sisters hang close. Photos today showed Kendall and Kourtney enjoying a chat poolside and relaxing on loungers.

