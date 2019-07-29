‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 30: Flo Begins To Panic

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 30 promise that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may realize that she’s in over her head. The former croupier will find out that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has a dark past and that he cannot be trusted.

Flo’s conscience has been eating away at her. She knows that she should have told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth about Beth and helped to reunite them with their daughter. She helped Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) by passing off Hope’s baby as her own so that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could adopt her. Although she wants to come clean, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have all persuaded her to keep her crime a secret.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will be worried about her cousin’s wellbeing. She warned Hope to be careful around Thomas on their honeymoon because she does not trust him. The warning came after Thomas threatened Flo’s life after she wanted to tell Hope the truth on the day of the wedding. She is concerned that Thomas may become unhinged if things don’t go his way on the “staycation” honeymoon.

A conversation with the Logan sisters will confirm Flo’s suspicions about the designer. According to Highlight Hollywood, the sisters will tell her more about Thomas. Longtime B&B fans know that Thomas has a shady past. He has planted a bomb, made love to a drugged Caroline Spencer, and made Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) believe that they had slept together when they had not.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will begin to panic after Brooke, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) inform her about Thomas’ dark side. She will realize that Hope’s life could be in danger, and that Xander could have been right about Thomas murdering Emma Barber (Nia Sioux).

Flo will also realize that if Thomas thinks that she is a threat to his happiness, he could kill her as well. She will carefully weigh her options now that she knows that her life could be at stake. It appears as if she will decide to come clean and turn to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to tell him what she has done.

