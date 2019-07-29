Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Obrecht Hovers As Sasha And Valentin Discuss Their Secret

Tuesday brings more drama for plenty of Port Charles residents on General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that viewers will soon see secrets revealed, and fans are ready and anxiously waiting for this to happen. Teasers share that Obrecht will be listening in on a conversation between Sasha and Valentin during the July 30 show, and this could get juicy.

Soap Central details that Nina will be opening up her home to a guest, and this surely seems to reference Obrecht. Liesl will be staying with Nina and Valentin at Wyndemere, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this could become a rather tense situation.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode shared that Sasha will pop up at Wyndemere. While she’s there, she’ll have yet another chat with Valentin about the secret they’ve been keeping.

Despite the risks, Sasha has decided she wants to stay in Port Charles, and Valentin isn’t happy about it. She seems confident that Nina will never learn the truth about how she’s not really Nina’s biological daughter. However, General Hospital spoilers detail that Valentin is far more skeptical that this will be possible if Sasha stays in town.

Of course, Valentin knows that Liesl could cause trouble for him with this secret, and up to this point, he’s managed to convince her to stay quiet. Fans figure that it was either Brad or Valentin who pushed Obrecht into the water during Liz and Franco’s reception, and Valentin has made it clear he’ll go to great lengths to maintain the story he concocted about Sasha.

Sasha and Michael's honeymoon period is in full swing. What will Lucy Coe have to think about Nina's daughter planting roots in Port Charles?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/2FYhs7FeuX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 23, 2019

What exactly will Liesl overhear during Tuesday’s show? She already knows enough to be pretty dangerous. However, spoilers tease that she may pick up a few additional details that could fill in some of the gaps of this convoluted situation.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sasha and Michael will head out of town together for a romantic getaway beginning with Wednesday’s show. That would seem to indicate that there won’t be any big secrets revealed about Sasha or the baby swap quite yet.

Loading...

Nina's got something to celebrate, West Coast. Ava's cover story has the world talking about Crimson.

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/6nYlizj5S9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 25, 2019

When will the truth on these two big secrets Obrecht has been keeping finally emerge? Will Liesl be central in revealing these bombshells, or will they come out via other avenues?

The latest General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be a lot of action and deception playing out at Wyndemere this week, and viewers always love getting to see Kathleen Gati’s Liesl Obrecht stirring up trouble.