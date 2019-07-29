‘The Young And The Restless’ Fans Wonder If Billy Miller Will Return To The Show

For a month now, rumors have flown about Billy Miller’s exit at General Hospital. Now that the actor has confirmed he’s out as Drew Cain, many Young and the Restless fans wonder if he will return to the No. 1 rated CBS daytime drama.

Today, The Inquisitr reported that actor Billy Miller officially confirmed his exit from the ABC soap opera via a touching letter. Many people who’ve tuned in to the No. 1 rated CBS daytime drama for a while think there’s a chance that Miller will come back as his old character Billy Abbott. Currently, actor Jason Thompson portrays the younger Abbott brother. Miller held the role from 2008 to 2014. Shortly after he left, Miller went to GH to become Jason Morgan after actor Steve Burton vacated the role. Burton ended up on Y&R as Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Paul Williamson’s (Doug Davidson) son, Dylan McAvoy. When Burton left Y&R in 2017 to return to GH, the person Miller had portrayed for several years turned out to be Drew instead of Jason.

It is not out of the question for Miller to resume his former role should he return to Y&R considering that the show recently pulled a Phyllis switch. The move left actress Gina Tognoni, who took over the character for five years, out and brought back Michelle Stafford, who had exited six years ago.

A big Y&R fan Facebook page Y&R Fanatics posed the question to fans of the show about Miller’s possible return. Instead of assuming Miller might return as his former character Billy, the page had two exciting ideas for Miller on the show.

“Would you guys rather have Billy Miller back as a recast for Dylan or Chance instead?” it asked.

Fans seemed divided on what role, if any, they’d like to see the actor as.

It would certainly be interesting to see Miller step into a role that Burton formerly held once again. Dylan left to go into witness protection after he got involved in a risky investigation. As for Chance Chancellor, the name has come up several times in recent weeks, which may indicate his return to the storyline. Chance, aka Phillip Chancellor IV, also joined witness protection when he left Genoa City.

Of course, Miller himself has a primetime show called Truth Be Told coming soon, and there’s a distinct possibility that he is finished with daytime and will move on to other TV shows and films instead.