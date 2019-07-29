Nicki Minaj’s Pool Bikini Twerking Racks Up 1 Million Views In Under An Hour

Nicki Minaj is heating up Instagram. The Queen rapper took to the platform earlier today to promote her “Megatron” track. Fans familiar with the song’s music video and this star overall will know that Nicki comes as a racy deal. It looks like the 36-year-old’s latest Instagram update has delivered the star in her usual risqué manner.

Nicki’s update today appeared to be a compilation from various parts of her “Megatron” music video. Footage showed Minaj bikini-clad and semi-submerged in pool waters while throwing out some twerking, although more conventional setups including back-up dancers were also shown. Fans were likely making a beeline for the aquatic part of the rapper’s video, though. Nicki was flaunting her famous curves in a tiny and cleavage-flaunting two-piece with dim lighting enhancing the overall effect.

A caption mentioning the track and its related “challenge” was also used with Nicki herself taking to the comments section to be the most upvoted contributor.

Nicki’s video has been racking up some pretty insane views: Over 1 million were clocked within just one hour of the update going live. The same time frame brought in over 223,000 likes and over 7,000 comments. Suffice to say that this hard-hitting loudmouth knows how to pack a punch on social media.

Nicki has been making major headlines of late. The star is currently in a relationship with a registered sex offender. Nicki and Kenneth Petty proved controversial from the start, although the star has recently spoken out to slam the haters.

As The Inquisitr reports, Nicki took to her Apple Music Beats 1 show Queen Radio to state that her interest in Petty is genuine, with specific mentions that Petty being neither wealthy nor well-known isn’t a deterrent to her.

“When a person is with [someone] that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards. It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex,” Nicki said.

Petty also comes with a criminal record that includes manslaughter.

Elsewhere, Minaj makes headlines for the same reasons she always has. This outspoken celebrity continues to rock eye-popping and revealing outfits both in public and on her social media, although Nicki comes with a high-fashion edge. The star’s love of designer brand Fendi has seen her tease a collaboration with the luxury brand – unsurprising, given that Nicki mentions Fendi in her “Chun Li” lyrics and wore the iconic monogram for the single’s cover.

