Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Legs & Booty In Tight, White Pants

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her impressive figure on social media yet again.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh took to its Instagram account to share a photo of the founder as she sipped on a smoothie.

In the photograph, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sporting a black, long-sleeved hoodie and some high-waisted white leggings.

The tight pants hugged Kourtney’s curves, showing off her lean legs and curvy backside in the process. The reality star had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which was styled in straight strands that fell down her back as she sipped her drink out of a glass mug.

Kardashian sported a full face of makeup in the snapshot, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink eyeshadow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip to complete her glam look.

Kourt also sports a pair of crisp, white sneakers on her feet as she sits on a faux fur chair. Next to her is a black table which holds a gray vase filled with white and yellow flowers.

In the caption of the photo, Poosh reveals that readers can find out what supplements Kardashian takes every day as a part of her health and fitness regimen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been focused on her career and her three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – recently as she’s currently a single woman.

Following her split with longtime love and baby daddy, Scott Disick, Kardashian began dating model Younes Bendjima. The couple was together for nearly two years before calling it quits last fall.

Now, sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney is worried that she may never get married.

“Kourtney knows that she is a difficult person to date because of so many factors. She clearly has her type, she is a celebrity, she has kids and not only would you be dating Kourtney you’d be dating the entire Kardashian family,” an insider revealed.

“You would have every single eyeball imaginable on you and it takes quite the guy to cut through all that relationship red tape so she has gotten to the point where she feels it might be impossible to get married to someone someday,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on social media or checking out her Poosh website.