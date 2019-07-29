‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Slams Cast As ‘Rude’ For Comments Made At Her Wedding On Twitter

Camille Grammer didn't appreciate her costars' behavior.

Camille Grammer is still upset about the way in which her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars spoke about her during her 2018 wedding in Hawaii.

After witnessing a couple of fans chatting on Twitter about how the cast said during the After Show that the best part about Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer was leaving, Grammer responded to the message thread by slamming her costars as “rude.”

“Their comments after my wedding were rude,” she tweeted.

As fans well know, Grammer’s costars were caught gossiping about her during their trip to Hawaii for her wedding after a People magazine article was shared amongst them. According to a number of cast members, they believed Grammer was acting one way to Lisa Vanderpump and another way to them.

Although Vanderpump was invited to attend the wedding between Grammer and Meyer, she opted against doing so due to her messy feud with the majority of the cast, and while Grammer said she understood and respected Vanderpump’s decision, she made it seem as if she was quite upset while chatting with the other ladies of the show.

During the reunion special, Grammer attempted to explain her comment by suggesting that she could be upset that Vanderpump didn’t come and still be understanding of the reasoning behind her absence.

Because of Grammer’s intense antics at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, rumors are swirling in regard to whether or not she will be included in the show’s upcoming 10th season. Most recently, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about Grammer’s potential return and revealed that the remaining women of the show, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise Richards, were hoping that she would not be brought back for Season 10.

“None of the other ladies are speaking to Camille right now since the reunion. They felt she came just to cause drama and ratings. They also feel she’s only talking to [Lisa Vanderpump, 58] to cause drama, as she hasn’t said the nicest things about her both on and off camera this year. It’s sad,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another source said Grammer was hoping to be upgraded to a full-time role for Season 10 and feels she has a lot to bring to the series. As for her thoughts on the reunion, Grammer is reportedly unconcerned with the way in which her costars have reacted.

The third installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs tomorrow night, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.