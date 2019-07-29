Chanel West Coast Flaunts Fabulous Body In Lace-Up Bikini

Chanel West Coast appears to still be reveling in vacation vibes as she spends time away in Cabo. On Monday, the rapper showed off her enviable figure when she updated her Instagram account with a series of photos in which she wore a pale green bikini.

In the snaps, Chanel appeared to be standing on the deck of a hotel room which had a view of the ocean. Chanel’s followers might have been more taken with the forefront of the photo, which showed the singer standing near a rail with a view of the grassy and sandy terrain below.

In the first photo, Chanel stood with her arms outstretched across the top of the deck railing. She donned a flirty bikini which featured a lace-up front that gave followers a peek of her chest. The high-cut bikini bottoms accentuated Chanel’s curvy hips. Looking confident, Chanel sported a pair of sunglasses and wore her hair in loose waves. She accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. She also wore a pair of strappy black sandals.

In the second photo, Chanel pumped up the sex appeal by running her hand through her hair and bending one knee and arching her back slightly. The pose highlighted the singer’s curvy hips and trim waistline.

In the photo’s caption, Chanel said she wanted to be on vacation forever.

Many of Chanel’s fans agreed that vacations were wonderful, while others commented on the sexy nature of the snaps.

“Let’s buy a Island together and enjoy early retirement with some margaritas?” one follower joked.

“Can I be with you lol,” joked another.

“Best pose ever..” said one fan.

“Damn Chanel!” another wrote.

“a GODDESS,” said a fan.

“SIZZLING HOT!” another wrote.

Loading...

Vacationing does seem to have been good for Chanel, who has shared several photos of her time in Mexico. Many of the photos show the beauty relaxing on the beach and chilling in stylish outfits. Whatever she happens to be wearing, Chanel always manages to look great, and her fans love to let her know how much they enjoy seeing her snaps. In one photo from her trip, she wore a red bikini and said she was living her best life in Cabo. From the big smile on her face, she appeared to be having a fantastic time.

Fans wanting to keep up with where Chanel will be next can follow her Instagram account.