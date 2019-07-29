Jason Momoa’s Friends Threw Him An Epic Surprise Birthday Party

Jason Momoa’s 40th birthday is just around the corner on August 1, but the Aquaman actor has already been celebrating.

The actor spent the day with fans, signing autographs, before heading to what he thought was a simple supper with friends, Mada Abdelhamid and Damien Bray. The pair had other plans in store for the actor, though.

“All his friends all said they’re busy, they’re not in town. He thinks it’s just the three of us going to sushi. But we’re planning the f*cking party of the f*cking year,” said Abdelhamid, the personal trainer who prepared Momoa for his role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

They brought the Justice League actor to a lavishly decorated hotel room where he was surprised by friends. Bray captured the whole thing on video and uploaded the scene to Momoa’s YouTube channel on Sunday. The party was complete with a pink balloon-filled ceiling, a photo reel of Momoa’s life, and custom pints of Guinness with 3D printed foam art of the Hawaiian actor’s face.

The party also included a cake made of whiskey and Guinness with edible depictions of Momoa doing his favorite activities like surfing, playing guitar, and rock climbing. In the video, Abdelhamid describes the cake saying there is a wolf, bear, and moon, representing Momoa’s children and wife.

The video also shows Momoa biting the head off of one of the Momoa cake toppers and sticking his head right into the cake to take a bite.

His friends also sang “Happy Birthday” to Momoa as he exclaimed that he had “no idea” about the party.

Partygoers included The Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder, former professional strongman Eddie Hall, and his former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke.

While Momoa’s wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, weren’t in attendance, Clarke and Momoa FaceTimed with them during the party. Momoa took his phone around the hotel room, showing his wife and children all the decorations, saying “they f*cking got me.”

Clarke also shared a sweet photo of herself with Momoa, adding a caption.

Loading...

“With you I feel 2 feet small. X2. Happy Freaking Birthday Baby! An oversized bath tub of happiness for another year of you.”

She used the hashtag #moonofmylifemysunandstars referencing their GoT characters’ declaration of love for one another.

Somerhalder also sent Momoa a heartfelt birthday wish in the video.

“Momoa, I love you. Happy birthday, my dear brother. I’m proud of you, brother. Thank you for everything. Mahalo.”