Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Rocks Itty-Bitty Black And Gold Bikini On The Beach In New Photos

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are certainly not mad about it.

The latest skin-baring snaps of the babe was shared to her page on Monday, July 29, and it has gained considerable recognition in the few short hours it has gone live to the social media platform. The post included not one, but two steamy shots of the 26-year-old enjoying the warmth of the sun while laying out on a beach in Newport, Rhode Island, and looking nothing short of stunning as she did so.

In the first photo of the set, the Victoria’s Secret model appeared to be her own photographer, and held the camera close to her body for a close-up look at her itty-bitty bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The black and gold striped number was of a triangle style that was hardly enough to cover up her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of the number from every angle and put an insane amount of cleavage on display.

A swipe to the second slide of the upload offered a wider look at the stunner in her minuscule beach wear. She was captured sitting on top of a striped towel with the gorgeous sand and beautiful ocean shore behind her, but her incredible bikini body easily took center stage. Gizele sent pulses racing in the same striped number, this time revealing the sexy matching bottoms of the set that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The piece covered only what was necessary, and tied in tight bows high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

To protect herself from the golden rays of the sun, Gizele added a quirky navy blue bucket hat to her look, as well as a pair of square Dior sunglasses. Her brunette tresses were worn down in loose, beachy waves that fell down behind her back, while her face sported very little makeup for a look that let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

Fans of the Brazilian bombshell went wild for the sizzling new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 18,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“This is stunning,” one person wrote, while another said she was “the prettiest.”

Loading...

“You’re not real. People can’t be so beautiful,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Instagram has seen Gizele in a bikini this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently slipped into a minuscule red leopard print bikini for another beach day in Rhode Island, and the photos of her look sent her fans into an absolute meltdown.