‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Expresses Disgust After Fan Shares Video Of Her Hugging Kyle Richards On Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t want anything to do with her past friendship with Kyle Richards.

Following a massive falling out last year, which was chronicled for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was confronted by a fan who tweeted a video of her and Richards hugging one another and immediately expressed disgust.

“Yuk,” Vanderpump wrote back to the fan, who said they wished she “missed” the friendship she and Richards once shared.

Although many fans have hoped to see Vanderpump reconcile with her former friend and return to the show after quitting last month, that doesn’t appear to be at all possible at this point. In fact, as time goes on, the two women continue to exchange jabs, which appear to be a clear sign that any chance at a potential reconciliation that previously existed is no longer possible.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump and Richards formed a fast friendship when they were cast to appear on the first season of the show years ago and continued to be friends, on and off, for the entirety of their first eight seasons with one another. Then, after Richards suggested that Vanderpump was lying about not having leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her dog, their relationship came to an abrupt end.

On the show, fans watched as Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, threw Richards out of their home for suggesting she was involved with a Radar Online report that accused Kemsley of abandoning the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs at a shelter in Orange County.

While it was true that Kemsley chose not to keep the animal in her care, she did not abandon the animal at a shelter. Instead, she gave the animal to a woman who later gave it to a different woman, who then dropped the pet off in Newport Beach.

Although Vanderpump insisted that she had nothing to do with the leaked story, Richards and her co-stars believed she did have something to do with it and even suggested that she had planted the story in an effort to gain publicity for the rescue center involved.

Even after Vanderpump swore on the lives of her two children and took and passed a lie detector test, her co-stars weren’t convinced that she didn’t have a hand in the leaked story.

The third installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs tomorrow night, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.