Teresa Giudice Reveals Heartbreak After Attending The Gilroy Garlic Festival One Day Before Deadly Shooting

Teresa Giudice is devastated.

Teresa Giudice was in attendance at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California just one day before the deadly mass shooting took place.

In an emotional post shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 28, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and mother of four told her fans and followers she was truly heartbroken after learning about the events that took place over the weekend at the food festival.

“I was at the festival yesterday with wonderful staff, volunteers and many many families & I’m flooded with thoughts of them now as they navigate this tragic situation. Prayers and love to the community of Gilroy tonight,” she wrote.

As some may have seen on Saturday, Giudice shared a photo of herself and a friend and tagged herself in Gilroy, California.

In the caption of her post, Giudice told her online audience that she would be going on stage at the festival at 2:30 p.m. that day to make a meal with Ken and Aric Christopher, who were working on behalf of their Christopher Ranch. In their own post, the ranch revealed after the fact that the event was “standing room only” as Giudice and the Christophers made Snappy red sauce, Devil’s Shrimp and Flank Steak, Alla Consilina.

Later that night, Giudice tagged herself at Charmaine’s in San Francisco, which is about an hour and a half north of Gilroy.

According to a report shared by TMZ on July 29, it was noted that the deadly mass shooting in Gilroy took the lives of three people, including six-year-old Stephen Romero, and left at least 15 others injured. As the outlet shared, a gunman wearing tactical gear began shooting at the crowd with an assault rifle around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A short time after the “random” shooting began, police shot and killed the suspected, who has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan.

Although there have been reports of a potential second suspect, that suspect has not yet been found or identified by police.

During Giudice’s time at the food festival, she was seen promoting her cookbook and participating in the Garlic Cook-Off. She was also seen posing for photos with a number of finalists from the Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival 2019 contest.

Giudice and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but a premiere date has not yet been set.