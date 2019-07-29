Social Media Sensation Scarlett Leithold Sizzles In Lace Lingerie For Recent Instagram Shots

Scarlett Leithold doesn’t post photos to her Instagram page too often, but when she does, she puts up a storm. The model and social media sensation recently set the popular social media ablaze when she shared a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a skimpy lingerie set that puts her envy-inducing figure in full evidence, instantly setting pulses racing.

In the photo, the 22-year-old model and influencer is posing in front of a white wall as she rocks a black two-piece lace lingerie set that consists of an underwire bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a matching black lace detail all around its structure. The first photo captures Leithold from the waist up, only showing her bra as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted and her hand on her chin.

The second photo, however, captures her full body, showing that the model teamed her bra with a matching underwear bottom that features lace at the top, wrapping around her hips. The bottom sits low on her frame, helping accentuate her slender figure while leaving her toned abs on full display. In the second shot, Leithold is looking to the side at a point off-camera as she flashes a bright, big smile while tugging at the sides of her underwear bottom.

Leithold is wearing her blonde tresses swept over to the side and down in loose strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Leithold shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 117,000 likes and almost half a million comments within a few days of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Leithold, praising her angelic beauty along the way.

“I was literally thinking last night “why is @scarlett not a @victoriassecretangel yet?!” one user wondered, adding a smiley blowing a heart kiss emoji to the end of the message.

“[Y]ou are sooooo wow,” another fan chimed in.

“This is just unfair… so beautiful an[d] perfect,” a third fan raved.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the model discussed her social media presence, admitting that she never expected to attract millions of users to her Instagram page.

“It honestly blows my mind that this many people care what I do. I just try to keep my Instagram personal and post what I like and what I feel is genuinely me,” she told the publication.