‘Sports Illustrated’ Babe Camille Kostek Looks Stunning In Plunging Top On Instagram

Camille Kostek looks like the ultimate babe in her latest social media post.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl shared a new photo with her nearly 650,000 Instagram followers, proving why she is considered America’s new “girl next door.” Camille showcased her natural beauty by posing for a selfie pretty much makeup-free, except for the stunning red lipstick color she donned on her full lips. In the new snap, she smiles while looking straight at the camera as she gloriously basks in the sunlight, which highlights her stunning facial features even further.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader is known for not shying away from her freckles, which where on full display in this photo. She wore her signature long, dark blonde locks in a messy bun, and donned a simple pair of small hoop earrings. Despite having that pop of red color complement her look, her bright blue eyes were still the center of attention in the picture.

Camille also rocked a plunging white top with black polka dots, showing off her golden tan, and appeared to be posing in a sort of farm as she was surrounded by greenery — in fact, according to her geotag location, she was in Massachusetts. The blonde bombshell joked in the caption that she picked her lipstick color out of that very surrounding garden, dubbing it “cherry tomato.”

Many of her fans loved the new photo, which garnered over 8,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in just under an hour. They rushed to the comment section to shower her with praise, with one online user perfectly putting it in one simple sentence: “beautiful as always.” Others agreed, as one person also commented, “absolute beauty,” and someone else chimed in, “So gorgeous.” Another fan even put a funny spin on her own caption, writing, “I’d pick you out of any garden.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Camille surveyed her fans about the possibility of filming her first makeup tutorial, as she claimed she usually does her glam in five minutes and thought it would be useful for others to put together a quick guide that could be applied to busy working days.

The 27-year-old also recently paid tribute to her very famous boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Constantly in awe of how he works. I’ve spent years in the crowd admiring him play, on sets watching him work the camera, and this time in the audience to watch him be honored for his historic career. The crazy part is… we just getting started,” she captioned a photo of the two of them attending the 2019 ESPYS, where he won an award for Best Moment alongside Lindsey Vonn and Dwyane Wade.