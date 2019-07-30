Amazon Faces Backlash For Selling Uproven Homeopathic Gonorrhea Remedy

Amazon is being slammed for selling questionable products to treat a variety of ailments from varicose veins to venereal disease.

The Daily Mail reported that consumers are honing in on the sale of one product in particular on Amazon, and that is something called medorrhinium which is made with the “urethral discharge from men infected with gonorrhea” and the saliva of rabid dogs which was all categorized under the heading of homeopathy.

Amazon customers in the United States and the U.K. can purchase these pills which are heavily diluted and usually in a lactase base which melts under the tongue. Amazon stated that it had removed several “bizarre” products that had been flagged, but would not say which products and how many had previously been sold on the site.

The Daily Mail identified a number of products claiming to be medorrhinum which the U.S.-based National Center for Homeopathy says it can treat asthma, epilepsy, warts, period pain, and psoriasis.

One seller, Urenus, stated that the pills come in different strengths “suggesting customers could get more potent doses of gonorrhea if they wished.”

Urenus and another company, Boiron, both carry something called pyrogenium which is made of decomposed lean beef allowed to stand in the sun for two weeks said to combat headaches and lac caninum – prepared from the milk of dogs. Advocates say it can treat gonorrhea and varicose veins, among other ailments.

Amazon slammed for selling unproven homeopathy remedies: MailOnline found Amazon's UK page listed four different products claiming to be medorrhinium – a remedy prepared from the urethral discharge of a man with gonorrhoea. https://t.co/fu1Es8aZ8i pic.twitter.com/LIfm7AoMzJ — RushReads (@RushReads) July 29, 2019

Dr. Edzard Ernst, a leading researcher in complementary medicine at the University of Exeter bashed Amazon for selling the products as a reasonable way to treat ailments.

“Consumers are systematically mislead to believe that these remedies are established, well-regulated medicines. There is no good evidence to show that these remedies are anything else but placebos. Whoever sells bogus remedies masquerading as real medicines behaves less than responsible, in my view.”

Dr. Ernst continued saying that the formulations are so diluted that they barely contain anything that’s mentioned on the label. He says that they don’t have side effects because “they have no effect.”

Another expert, Dr. David Colquhoun, emeritus professor of pharmacology at University College London, called the remedies listed on Amazon “fraudulent.” He called the retailer “utterly ruthless,” suggesting that they would sell you anything to make money.

A spokesman for Amazon stated that there are specific rules that all sellers must follow, and if they don’t they will be “subject to removal of their account. There was no clarification as to which rules were broken by the companies which had their items pulled.