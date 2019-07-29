Amy Schumer Flaunts Curves In Sexy Black Swimsuit, Says She Loves Her ‘Soft, Warm Post-Baby Body’

The comedian looks amazing in a black swimsuit while on family beach day.

Amy Schumer loves her post-baby body, reports People.

On May 5, the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their son, Gene Attell, into the world. Ever since his arrival, the couple seem to be in total baby bliss.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old shared some adorable snaps of the family enjoying a fun beach day. In an Instagram post, the couple is seen strolling on the shoreline. Chris holds baby Gene, wearing an orange hat. Amy looks amazing in a figure-hugging black one-piece swimsuit by Lonely Lingerie. The couple’s dog, Tati, trails behind.

Many fans applauded the comedian’s figure and left complimentary comments.

“Did you just deliver a small human… You’re my swimsuit goal,” wrote a fan.

“You look AMAZING,” chimed in another.

“So beautiful a normal woman’s body you look great!” said another person.

Amy took time to respond to this fan.

“I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!” she replied.

The Instagram post already has over 250,000 likes.

Amy has kept it real about motherhood, noted USA Today. In June, the I Feel Pretty star clapped back at critics by sharing a photo of her cesarean-section scar on Instagram.

“I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding,” she wrote in the caption.

The post was in response to some backlash the comedian faced after posting a picture of her wearing a bra and hospital underwear while on a stroll with her son, five weeks after giving birth.

As reported by People, Amy was open about her struggles during her pregnancy. The actress suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that causes persistent vomiting and dehydration. Amy was even hospitalized for the condition in November.

NBC’s Today revealed the 38-year-old had to cancel part of her comedy tour due to her complicated pregnancy.

“I threw up violently and felt sick almost every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” Amy said in an Instagram post.

Loading...

She went onto say despite her discomfort, she believes pregnancy is “worth it.”

“Ok here’s… my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh**. Men are cool… but women are f**king warriors and capable of anything,” she continued in the post.

In the Instagram post, the comedian also thanked her doula, Domino Kirke, for getting her through her difficult pregnancy.

To see more of Amy discuss motherhood, be sure to watch her latest special Growing on Netflix.