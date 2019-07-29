Dutch Bombshell Daphne Groeneveld Sizzles In Tiny Bikini While Vacationing In Italy

Daphne Groeneveld is enjoying the summer heat in grand style as she continues to vacation in Italy, and she has made sure to find some time to share snippets from her time in the Mediterranean country with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the Dutch bombshell kicked off the week on the right foot when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself taking a shower poolside in a swimsuit that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo, Groeneveld — who is best known for her work with Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Fragrance and Tom Ford Beauty — is seen under the shower as she rocks a black-and-white two-piece that consists of a triangle top with two thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, merging into a thick strap that clasps in the back. The 24-year-old model teamed her top with a matching high-rise bottom in the same asymmetrical pattern. The thong-cut bottom sits high on her sides and lower at the front, in a way that accentuates the model’s full hips while contrasting them with her itty-bitty waist.

While the model didn’t indicate where her swimsuit is from, a comment below the photo suggests it is made by Solid & Striped, which is further confirmed by looking at the brand’s Instagram page, where a similar bikini in this pattern can be seen.

As indicated by the geotag Groeneveld included with her post, she is enjoying the sun-filled day in Tuscany by a pool, which features in the background of the photo. Meanwhile, the model is posing with her side to the camera, her eyes closed. Her lips are parted in a seductive way as she takes her hand to her hair, which is slicked back under the running water.

The post, which Groeneveld shared with her 402,000 Instagram fans, garnered more than 5,000 likes and upwards of 30 comments within just a few hours of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to express their admiration for the Leiderdorp native and to gush over her beauty.

“[G]ood holidays in sunny Italy!” one user shared.

“[H]ealth, happiness, good mood!” another fan chimed in.

“L[o]ve it,” a third fan raved, using a pink heart emoji in the place of the “O” and adding a camera emoji at the end of the message.