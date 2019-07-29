Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Blames Kris Jenner For Flailing Poosh Brand

Kourtney Kardashian launched a lifestyle brand called Poosh in April. However, the eldest Kardashian sisters’ answer to Goop isn’t doing as well as she’d hoped, and she blames it on lack of attention from momager Kris Jenner.

According to a report from Radar Online, the 40-year-old created a luxury lifestyle brand in order to tap in on her family’s famous name. Unfortunately, the site isn’t rocketing to success like some of her sisters’ endeavors have. One source says that Kourtney believes part of the problem is that her mom has been putting all her focus on sisters Kylie and Kim and their various brands.

“Kourtney doesn’t understand why Poosh isn’t taking off like she was hoping, but she is blaming Kris,” the insider said. “She thinks Kris has focused so much of her time and energy into Kylie and Kim, she completely neglected her.”

But the source says that Kris doesn’t deserve all the blame. Poosh features advice on where to buy pajamas for kids, fitness tips, home decor advice, and all-natural cures for jet lag. It also features a shop where fans can buy pricey vitamins, a $700 blazer, or a $1,000 chair.

“[Kourtney] is failing to recognize that her s**t is overpriced, and most of her fans simply cannot afford the Poosh lifestyle,” the source said. “It is like she is trying to be Gwyneth Paltrow – but she is not Gwyneth.”

While the blame might not all be Kris’ fault, Kourtney feels that her mom has put to much time and attention into Kim’s shapewear collection, Kendall’s modeling career, Khloe’s clothing brand, and Kylie’s makeup line, the latter of which has helped make Kylie the world’s youngest “self-made billionaire.”

Lagging sales isn’t the only problem Kourtney has been facing lately. She was accused of posting an altered photo of herself on her social media and fans have been outraged, as The Inquisitr reported.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared images of herself wearing a skimpy bikini and looking flawless, but later, unaltered paparazzi photos popped up of Kourtney wearing the same outfit and she doesn’t look as airbrushed as she does in her Insta snaps.

While there was no shortage of cruel comments, many fans cheered the fact that the mom of three looks good for a middle-aged woman who has had several children.

“She does look pretty good but doesn’t look like her photos that she photoshops to the hilt! I’m over the initial shock of cellulite on her butt,” said one fan.