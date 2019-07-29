Gilroy Shooter Santino Legan Was Fan Of White Supremacist Book ‘Might Is Right,’ Ranted Against ‘Mestizos’

The teen believed to have committed a mass shooting in Gilroy, California, endorsed the book 'Might is Right' by 'Ragnar Redbeard,' a 19th-century work that advocates racism and misogyny.

Santino William Legan, the 19-year-old now believed to be the gunman who carried out a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday, appears to have posted a message on Instagram just days before the shooting encouraging people to read a 19th-century book considered a manifesto for white supremacists, according to a CNN report.

In the post, Legan — or whoever posted to the account under his name prior to the shooting — implored people to read the book Might is Right, a book first published in 1889 and attributed to an anonymous author using the pseudonym “Ragnar Redbeard,” according to a Google Books summary.

The book “claims the Anglo-Saxon race is superior and that women are the property of men,” according to an account by Newsweek.

The white supremacist site Counter-Currents praised the book in a 2010 review, saying that it contained a message for “Whites in the West.”

“Anyone happily waiting for other races and ethnies (sic) to treat us ‘equally’ or even well, once they take over (very soon) as majorities in the US and Europe, is an illusion,” wrote the white supremacist site. “With the votes they will simply run our countries as they see fit and to hell with us.”

The Instagram post was spotted by writer Amanda Duarte, who posted a screenshot of the now-deleted post on her Twitter account.

“I’m not saying the shooting was racially motivated- I think this guy just hated everyone. But this is a fact worth knowing,” Duarte wrote in a separate Twitter post.

The caption to the post on the Legan account reads, “Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white t***s?” according to The Washington Examiner.

The word “mestizos” refers to Latin Americans of “mixed race” identity, according to Pew Research, which described the term as “generally used throughout Latin America to describe people of mixed ancestry with a white European and an indigenous background.”

Gilroy Police Chief Scott Smithee on Monday morning confirmed that the shooter was 19-years-old and used an AK-47 rifle in the shooting, a rifle that had been purchased legally in Nevada, according to an account by BuzzFeed News reporter Tom Namako via Twitter.

But Smithee also said that police had not established a motive for the shooting, according to Namako’s account.

As The Inquisitr reported, statistics show that the population of Gilroy, California, is about 60 percent Hispanic, and nearly 25 percent of Gilroy residents were born outside the United States.