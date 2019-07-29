Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Sends Jaws Dropping In Electric Blue Thong Bikini

Madi Edwards is sizzling in her latest Instagram share.

As fans of the Australian-born model know, Madi’s Instagram feed is filled with sexy and bikini-clad photos. The blonde bombshell sizzles in every single outfit that she wears and with each and every post, Madi’s 600,000-plus followers giver her a ton of attention. In the most recent image that was shared with her legion of fans, the social media sensation left little to the imagination.

In the first snapshot in the double-photo update, the model strikes an incredibly sexy pose. With some palm trees and the ocean just behind her, Madi sits on a ledge, looking over her shoulder and letting her long, blonde locks fall at her back. The model shows off her toned and tanned figure in an electric blue bikini that sends jaws dropping. The top of the suit is bandeau-style and the thong bottoms show off her toned backside.

The model appears to be wearing a face full of makeup in the shot, rocking eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first, only that particular shot, the model leans her head all the way backwards while her long locks hit her back.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the Australian stunner a lot of attention with over 11,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to ask Madi where she got her sexy bikini while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her stunning figure. A few others simply commented on the snapshot using emoji instead of words.

“You look gorgeous,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning! A great job has been done on that railing is it Diamond White!! Super finish too,” another commented.

“Stunning, where is that bikini from,” one more asked with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Madi stunned in another NSFW outfit. In the hot shot, the model sat at a table on a patio filled with large, white umbrellas and the ocean visible in the distance. Madi was looking chic while wearing her long, blonde locks slicked back in a low bun. The social media star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo, covering the majority of her face with a pair of large, black sunglasses. She also spilled out of a tiny white tank top as she sipped a cocktail.

Like her most recent share, this one earned Madi a lot of attention with over 13,000 likes.