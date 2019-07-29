Jeffrey Epstein’s Life Is In Danger Thanks To The ‘Secrets’ Of His Powerful Friends, Says Lawyer Spencer Kuvin

Per The Inquisitr, convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found in his Metropolitan Correctional Central Manhattan cell semi-conscious with injuries to his neck last week. Although his cellmate, former Briarcliff, New York police officer Nick Tartaglione, claims that it was a suicide attempt, Spencer Kuvin, who represents three of Epstein’s sex trafficking accusers, told The Sun that he has doubts about this story.

Instead, Kuvin suggests that Epstein may be in danger due to the dirt he has on so many famous people.

“I question whether or not it was a true suicide attempt that Mr. Epstein was involved in in jail or whether or not there may be some powerful people who just don’t want him to talk,” he said. “If he goes on trial, everyone he’s been in contact with will ultimately be fair game.”

Kuvin says that he does not doubt that jails won’t protect someone like Epstein if influential people want to get to him.

“If he’s going to implicate anyone in power that has the ability to reach in and somehow get to him — his life is definitely in jeopardy,” he said, adding that Epstein is at risk because he’s a pedophile, suggesting that he is most at danger in the general prison population.

Epstein lawyer: “centerpiece” of defense will be attacking SDNY for “redoing the same conduct that was investigated 10 yrs ago & calling it, instead of prostitution, calling it sex trafficking.” So:

1- they still don’t get it

2- that’s not going to work https://t.co/aVtAy2tsJ1 — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) July 27, 2019

Others believe that Epstein’s injury was a suicide attempt sparked by his failure to secure bail after the prosecution convinced U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman that he was an “extreme flight risk.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the disgraced financier was reportedly shaken after he failed to secure bail and became despondent. According to sources, Epstein believed he would be able to secure bail — which isn’t surprising given his treatment in the past.

Before Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking, he was convicted of soliciting and procuring a 17-year-old girl for prostitution and sentenced to 13 months in Palm Beach County jail. But per The Inquisitr, his cushy sentence allowed for work release, and while he did have to remain in jail, his cell door was reportedly left unlocked.

A memo by now-retired Captain Mark Chamberlain reveals that he told staff that Epstein was not familiar with “jail routine,” and Insider reports that he was also granted “liberal access” to an attorney room with a TV.

In response to the allegations, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who was sheriff at the facility that held Epstein during his jail stint, said that “all aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability.”