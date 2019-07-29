Wendy Williams Flaunts Figure In Skintight Pants & Tiny T-Shirt

Wendy Williams is too busy living her life to listen to the haters. According to The Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was spotted on Monday in New York City as she busily ran errands around The Big Apple.

Wendy was photographed by the paparazzi as she rocked a pair of skintight black leggings, which put her curves on full display. She added a black, short-sleeved graphic t-shirt to flaunt her hourglass figure.

Williams had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Wendy wore subtle makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a natural lip. She accessorized her look by sporting multiple bracelets and a watch on her wrist, a large diamond ring on her finger, and a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses.

Williams added a black leather purse, which she carried in her hand, and a pair of black-and-white sneakers on her feet. She also carried a colorful abstract art print, which included bright colors such as blue, yellow, red, and purple, under her arm.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams is set to produce a Lifetime movie about her own life, and sources reveal that she’s not going to hold back when it comes to the drama and adversity she’s faced in her past.

The movie is titled Just Wendy and will document the talk show host’s struggle with cocaine abuse, as well as her “ex romps” and the fat-shaming she suffered at the hands of her own family. She will also reveal that “never-before” told story of date rape by a chart-topping musical artist.

TMZ reports that at least two different actresses will portray Williams at different ages in her life, and that producers are looking to cast an unknown in the role.

Wendy’s messy divorce from longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., will also be detailed in the movie. Williams filed for divorce earlier this year after months of rumors about Hunter cheating and even fathering a lovechild with his alleged mistress.

“My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over. I’m good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn’t new for me. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it. Now, I cheer for myself,” Wendy revealed of her new life at the Black Enterprise FWD Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, in June.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by following her on Instagram.