‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers For Hannah Brown’s Season: Find Out What’s On The Way And How To Watch It

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that the two-night finale for Hannah Brown’s season will be unlike anything franchise fans have ever seen before. Spoilers tease that these next two nights will be jam-packed with twists and turns, and fans will not want to miss a minute of the action. What can viewers expect, and what do they need to know about what’s on the way?

According to TV Insider, both The Bachelorette finale episodes airing on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, Jul 30, will be two-hour shows. Both episodes are slated to begin airing at 8 p.m. Eastern and will include live segments from the studio along with pre-taped footage from Greece.

While the show can be viewed on ABC, it seems that The Bachelorette finale can also be watched on ABC.com as it airs for those who can log in with cable service provider credentials. The episodes will also be available via Hulu the day after they air, and they should be free to access on ABC’s site the next day as well.

How will these two episodes break down? The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC have shared some details on this front. As the July 29 episode begins, Hannah will regroup from her intense confrontation with Luke Parker and face eliminating one more bachelor at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette spoilers have suggested that she’ll struggle with this elimination and shed some tears. Viewers will see Hannah live with host Chris Harrison in the studio as this plays out, and she will be reunited with the next guy eliminated during Monday’s show, too.

As The Inquisitr has previously detailed, viewers will hear more about the allegations this bachelor’s ex-girlfriend has made and get some answers about what truly went down between the two. This will also be an opportunity for this suitor to update fans on what he’s doing now, and many will likely be rooting to see him named The Bachelor in another month or so.

Monday night will also feature the pre-taped footage of Hannah introducing her family to her final two men. As The Inquisitr has suggested, it seems that Hannah and the Brown family may find that they are not on the same page regarding which of these men is the right match for her.

In fact, The Bachelorette spoilers from ABC hint that this difference of opinion may lead to heartbreak both at the final rose ceremony in Greece as well as in Brown’s post-filming real life.

“What happens if her family gets in the way of what should be Hannah’s happiest moment and her life-changing decision? What will win out – her head or her heart?”

It sounds as if Monday’s show probably will end with Hannah talking with her parents and struggling with her upcoming decision. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Tuesday’s finale will bring both of Brown’s final two men back to the studio to talk with her live and that final rose ceremony will air.

Loading...

The Bachelorette spoilers from The Inquisitr have signaled that things for Hannah and her final rose recipient have changed significantly since those last moments in Greece. Viewers will get updates about that on Tuesday night, and teasers suggest that fans will watch some heartbreaking pre-taped footage showing these relationship struggles.

A new Bachelor in Paradise sneak peek will air Tuesday night, too. The Bachelorette spoilers promise that there will be clarity on Hannah Brown’s current status, and fans are anxious to see whether or not she’s happy and engaged, or at least dating, anyone from her season now.