‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Peter Madrigal Defends Boss Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter

Peter Madrigal is a longtime employee of the former 'RHOBH' star.

Peter Madrigal is coming to the defense of Lisa Vanderpump.

After a woman shared a photo of herself and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on Twitter and labeled her a “bad a** woman,” Madrigal re-tweeted the photo, as well as Vanderpump’s witty response, which included a joke about “awful odors” and “dreadful gums.”

“SNAP,” Madrigal wrote with his post.

Although one person clapped back at Madrigal’s tweet by suggesting he was only defending Vanderpump because she is his boss and slamming Vanderpump for playing victim, Madrigal quickly fired back at the Twitter user by reminding her that nearly all of Vanderpump’s co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attacked her more than once.

“That’s not part of Lisa’s ‘job’ to be abused & called a liar. She’s a strong businesswoman who didn’t need any of that bulls**t & stood up for herself. We’re all proud of her,” Madrigal said, according to a July 28 report from The Cheat Sheet.

Following Madrigal’s second post about Vanderpump and the antics of her co-stars, a fan tweeted back to him, thanking him for defending the “queen” of Beverly Hills and stating that they actually quit watching the show due to the mean girl behavior of the rest of the cast.

While other Twitter users suggested that Madrigal’s comments against his boss’s co-stars were a full-on “take-down,” Madrigal made it clear that he was simply doing his best to defend his longtime employer and said that he would continue to defend Vanderpump against the online nonsense he was seeing.

Madrigal has long been appearing on Vanderpump Rules and is expected to continue to appear on the series as he remains active as the manager of SUR Restaurant.

After announcing she was quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons in early June, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly magazine while attending the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood event later that month.

“I made the decision to leave,” she said in a statement at the time. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Madrigal and his co-stars, including Vanderpump, are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 but a premiere date has not yet been set.