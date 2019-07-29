‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Danielle Herrington Flaunts Killer Curves In Crop Top & Miniskirt

Danielle Herrington is making the best of summer, using the high temperatures to rock revealing attire that keeps her cool while also flaunting her killer curves to the delight of her Instagram fans. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a two-piece set that shows off her powerful legs and toned abs, all at the same time.

In the photo, the California beauty is standing on a metal staircase as she rocks a bright pink set that consists of a crop top with two spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her busty figure on full display. In addition, the crop top features an underwire structure that further enhances Herrington’s killer physique. The model, 26, teamed her top with a matching bubblegum pink miniskirt that sits above her bellybutton, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her slender waistline with her full hips. According to the tag Herrington included with her post, the set she is wearing is by Superdown for Revolve.

Herrington accessorized her look with a thick silver chain that ties around her waist and matches the strap of her purse, giving her outfit a slight edge.

Herrington is wearing her raven tresses in a middle part and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders. She accessorized her hair with a clip on the side, giving her ‘do a romantic and playful vibe.

The model poses on the metal stairs while holding onto the rail. In the shot, she looks toward the horizon at a point off-camera, with her lips slightly parted. The camera is positioned below her, capturing her from a unique viewpoint, putting her powerful legs in full evidence.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Herrington shared with her 184,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 5,800 likes and upwards of 65 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to express their admiration for Herrington, praising her incredible beauty along the way.

Loading...

“Simply amazing!!!” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

“Always crisp!” another user chimed in, including an emoji depicting two hands raised in the air.

“[O]ohh those legs!!” a third fan exulted.