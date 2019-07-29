Selena Gomez Gets The Surprise Of Her Life With ‘Shark Tank’ 27th Birthday Gift

The singer was shocked when her besties nailed her birthday gift.

Selena Gomez had a very happy birthday, and her best friends gave her the gift that keeps on giving — until September, at least. The “Come and Get It” singer, who turned 27 years old on July 22, posted an adorable video to Instagram one week after she celebrated her special day, revealing that her besties “nailed” her birthday gift.

In the video, which can be seen below, Selena is seen watching a video with two of her best friends. The video starts out with the “Happy Birthday” music, then quick clips from The Office, Friends, and even a Taylor Swift music video. But the highlight of the montage is Shark Tank judge/investor Mark Cuban, who personally wishes the pop superstar a happy 27th birthday. At the end of the clip, Selena’s friends tell her they will all be going to the Shark Tank studio to watch a taping of the ABC reality show in September.

“No! We are?!” Selena screamed in the clip. “Oh my gosh, I’m so excited!”

In the caption of her post, Selena revealed that she is “obsessed” with Shark Tank.

Many of Selena’s followers commented on the post to remark on the look of “pure joy” on her face after receiving her friends’ creative and thoughtful gift.

Selena actually celebrated her 27th birthday in Italy, according to E! News. The star’s glam Roman holiday culminated with a birthday lunch complete with tiramisu instead of cake before she traveled to the Amalfi Coast. Selena posted a gorgeous photo while in Italy as she joked that she was trying to pose like she was starring in a movie by Italian film director Federico Fellini.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the trip was just what Selena needed to recharge after a difficult few years and that new music is in her near future. Selena’s last studio album was 2015’s Revival.

“She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again,” the insider told ET. “Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.”

After her whirlwind birthday week, Selena also took to social media to thank her loyal fans for their birthday wishes and all of their support.