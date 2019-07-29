‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Rey And Sharon Split

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 29 brings a tumultuous day for Adam as he gets some news from Michael and has a run-in with Rey. Plus, Chelsea gets a big shock, and Phyllis moves forward with her big plans.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) made good on an earlier threat to Adam (Mark Grossman). Michael told Adam that he sent Adam’s private investigator out of the country and tore up the blackmail pictures. Adam welcomed Michael to the dark side, and then Michael threatened him some more by warning if Adam goes after Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), or Bella, he would cause Adam issues when he becomes the new district attorney. Later, Adam ran into Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and they argued about Sharon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) checked out his property where he’d planned to build Chelsea a house. Nick realized it’s a land of broken dreams considering he tried to build a home for Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) there too, and it never happened. While Chelsea is not sure of her plans for Connor, she told Nick Genoa City feels like home for her, and they both went back “home” to Nick’s. Later, Chelsea got a visit from Daryl (Gordon Thompson), and he said Chelsea would be a rich woman soon.

At Rey’s suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club, Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up, and she tried to reconcile with Rey after their big blowup. Sharon wanted to agree to disagree about Adam and her relationship with him, but Rey refused. Rey told Sharon that he refuses to be the person she uses to hide her true feelings about Adam. Rey and Sharon are over.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) chatted at Crimson Lights. He assured her that having Christian in their home is just fine. They also talked about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) return, and Billy admitted he still doesn’t like it. After Victoria left, Billy ran into Sharon, and they talked about his ongoing nightmares. Billy told Sharon he’d rather talk to her than a professional therapist.

At Lola’s (Sasha Calle), Kyle (Michael Mealor) moved his things back in. Lola assured her fiance that Celeste (Eva LaRue) is gone for good. They discussed Celeste leaving as well as Kyle’s past in New York. Then they kissed and enjoyed living together again.

Finally, at Dark Horse, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) continued making moves. Victoria arrived, and Phyllis complained about being questioned over the sale of assets, but she admitted everything went through as planned. Now all that’s left is to tell Nick, which Phyllis would like to do. Later, Phyllis and Michael talked at Crimson Lights, and Victoria saw Billy talking to Sharon on the patio.