Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Chiseled Pins In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Elizabeth Hurley is once again flaunting her envy-inducing figure on Instagram, and her fans don’t seem to mind it one bit.

The ageless beauty is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation, soaking up the sun in Morocco. As per usual, the glamorous 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to document her exotic trip with a splendid snapshot – one holding the promise of many more to come.

As her many Instagram followers know all too well, Elizabeth loves to keep her fans in the loop about her travels, and richly documents each of her trips with a slew of enticing photos. Today was no different, as The Royals star updated her profile with a sizzling pic that left her admirers gasping for air.

Reporting from Marrakesh, the English beauty showed off her age-defying physique in a stylish yet very revealing beach tunic, one from her own swimwear line. Not one to pass up an occasion for the perfect shot, Elizabeth channeled her inner supermodel as she sultrily posed for the camera to showcase the alluring pool item.

Photographed against the backdrop of an exquisite faience mosaic, the Bedazzled actress cut a seductive and elegant figure in the eye-catching snap. Flaunting her insanely toned body in a stunning royal blue tunic, one adorned with beautifully ornate silver beading, the gorgeous actress and model commanded attention by pairing her smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude.

Elizabeth looked nothing short of ravishing in the dazzling attire. Boasting a one-shoulder, toga-like design, the blue tunic skimmed her thighs, leaving both her sculpted shoulder and her endless pins fully exposed. The skimpy garment beautifully complemented the color of Elizabeth’s blue eyes, rendering them all the more stirring.

A glimmering silver hem sparkled across the top of the stylish garment, drawing intricate beaded and sequined patterns on the glossy fabric. Ever the glam queen, Elizabeth topped off her look with a breathtaking silver cuff bracelet, one that seemed to emulate the delicate embellishment on her outfit. She added further glitz to her attire with lavish drop-down earrings.

The showstopping tunic did very little to cover up Elizabeth’s insane body. The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress put on a very leggy display in the fabulous piece, giving fans a copious view of her chiseled thighs and slender calves. At the same time, the spectacular embroidery on her top called attention to her shapely chest. To make matters even more sweltering, Elizabeth appeared to be braless underneath the chic garment, teasing her busty assets through the loose-fitting tunic.

Dressed to impress, Elizabeth was the epitome of elegance in the head-turning photo. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel was all dolled up for the shot, sporting her trademark dark eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick look. She styled her caramel-colored tresses with a mid-part, letting her long, highlighted locks frame her gorgeous face. As she looked directly into the camera with an intense, flirty gaze, she slightly parted her plump lips in a provocative way, sending temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Fan reactions didn’t hesitate to appear, as people flocked to the comments section to pile on the praises for Elizabeth’s torrid look.

“Those eyes!!” read one message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!!” a second fan wrote under the steamy pic.

“Beautiful in blue,” remarked a third person.

“Royal blue is definitely your color,” agreed a fourth Instagram user.

“elegant and charming as always,” noted another one of Elizabeth’s adoring fans.