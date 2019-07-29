American ‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Sets Instagram On Fire With Stunning Bikini Shots

American model and social media influencer Rachel Cook has a way of driving her fans wild, and she did it again over the weekend. In her everyday life, the former Playboy model has been traveling across the country while living in a van with her boyfriend. However, she has also squeezed in some work commitments along the way, and she teased her Instagram followers with a new sneak peek at a recent shoot.

Cook may seem to be the perfect girl-next-door, but she is also a sexy siren who knows how to draw fans in with a sultry gaze. The latest Instagram post that Rachel shared contained two photos showing just that, and she revealed this particular look in both a black-and-white as well as a color version.

Rachel is wearing a bikini from the brand Skin by Same, and it looks like she is modeling their bra top bikini piece. The designer teases that this top, which Cook is wearing in a yellow, gray, and white striped style, hugs the wearer and provides a flattering cut that accentuates all of the right spots.

In this set of snaps, Rachel is flaunting her notorious cleavage as she spills out of her bikini top. Her tanned, toned arms are crossed in front of her breasts, and her chestnut locks are cascading down over one shoulder in waves as they are swept to one side and are tousled by the wind.

Cook is gazing off beyond the photographer and is wearing a gorgeous, subtle makeup palette that allows her natural beauty to shine. The former Playboy model was photographed on a boat, and she shared a few other shots from this outing a while back.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, Rachel wore several Skin by Same bikinis during this photoshoot when it took place earlier this summer in Los Angeles. Cook hasn’t shared details regarding when fans can see the full campaign, but it looks like her insanely fit figure was the perfect match for the brand’s sexy bikinis.

This most recent pair of photos was a bit hit with Rachel’s fans. Cook has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and more than 133,000 of them have liked this post since she put it up on her page. Nearly 800 fans have commented, and they clearly loved this look.

The former Playboy bombshell loves to tantalize her Instagram followers, and she rarely lets much time pass between her sexy posts. Rachel Cook is stunningly sexy wearing almost anything, but this bikini look seems to already be a favorite among her millions of fans.