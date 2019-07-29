Soaking Wet Gigi & Bella Hadid Leave Little To Be Desired In Minuscule Bikinis

Gigi and Bella Hadid are taking Mykonos, Greece, by storm.

Currently, the two sisters are vacationing in the popular tourist hot spot to celebrate their sister Alana Hadid’s 34th birthday. Over the past few days, the two models have been putting on a sexy display and showing off their bikini bodies to onlookers. In new photos that were published by The Daily Mail, the two stunning sisters enjoyed some fun in the sun, alternating time between the beach and the water.

Bella left little to be desired in a tiny brown bikini that showed off her killer figure. The brown-haired beauty nearly popped out of her minuscule swimsuit in a triangle top that plunged deep into her chest. Her washboard abs take center in many of the shots, and she completes her look with a pair of equally as small bikini bottoms that feature string-like sides as well as a gold chain that falls onto her upper thigh.

The 22-year-old accessorized the look with a long, gold chain and appeared to be makeup-free for the beachside outing. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in pigtails and was all smiles in most of the photos. Bella’s big sister Gigi also looked incredible in her choice of swimsuit, rocking a triangle bikini top with a sexy cheetah pattern. The 24-year-old showed off a little bit of underboob in the images as well as her washboard abs and trim legs. The back of the suit also left very little to be desired with the stunner showing off her fit derriere.

Hadid wore her long tresses wet and slicked back and completed her beachside look with a pair of sunglasses as well as a number of colorful necklaces. At times, she also shielded her face from the sun in a brown baseball cap. Recently, Gigi interviewed Bella for Harper’s Bazaar about a number of topics including her career as well as her personal life. In the tell-all, Bella confessed that people don’t know everything about her just because she’s in the public eye while also sharing one thing that people may be surprised to know about her.

Loading...

“That I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look ‘bored’ or ‘very nonchalant.’ But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am,” she shared. “You’ve known me, of course, my whole life. And ever since I was a baby, I was always smiling.”

Seems like the two sisters are very well-rounded.