Sarah Ferguson Addresses Rumors Of Princess Eugenie’s Pregnancy

Sarah Ferguson, the mother of Princess Eugenie, has addressed the persistent rumors that her daughter is pregnant with her first child with husband of one year, Jack Brooksbank, reported People Magazine.

Ferguson remarked during a fete to celebrate American businessman Ernie Boch Jr.’s philanthropic work that while she would love for her daughter to start a family of her own, she is currently not pregnant at the moment.

“What else can I tell you? No, she’s not pregnant!” Ferguson said in the clip. “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

Ferguson also revealed in her comments that she lives at the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, from whom she divorced in 1992. The couple are parents to daughters Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

People also noted that royal biographer Ingrid Seward has revealed that the couple is planning to start a family of their own in the future. The couple currently resides at Kensington Palace. Despite their divorce in 1992, they still live together and have raised their daughters together. Apparently, Ferguson still carries a sweet torch for her former husband. She stated at the event that Andrew is “the best looking” of all the royals.

A royal update from Fergie herself. pic.twitter.com/y9DoEiYLrU — Kelly Lynch (@HRH_KLynch) July 28, 2019

People Magazine reported this past June that Ferguson said during an appearance on The One Show that she cannot wait to be a grandmother someday. She quipped that she is “thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child, I haven’t grown up.”

Eugenie and Jack dated for eight years before tying the knot. At their wedding reception, Jack reportedly gave a touching speech where he declared his love for his new wife, reported Hello! Magazine.

Big gratitude to @BBCTheOneShow for having @TomDannatt and I to talk about our charity @streetchilduk and how we can help some of the 121 million children in the world who don’t have the chance of an education @mrmichaelball @MissAlexjones @ChildrenCrisis #bbc pic.twitter.com/Dn0cUO3hfT — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) August 3, 2018

After their lavish ceremony, which was held at Windsor Castle, the same venue where only months earlier, Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry married American actress, Meghan Markle, the pair left for their reception in a silver Aston Martin, which was originally made for the James Bond movie Spectre.

Loading...

For their reception, which lasted over two days, the couple celebrated at The Royal Lodge with a fairground set-up, where there were food stalls and plenty of fun to be had. The couple partied with their closest family and friends as well as celebrity invitees Naomi Campbell, Ricky Martin, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding, and Cara Delevingne.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will celebrate their first anniversary on October 12.